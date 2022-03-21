Notification Settings

Telford indoor theme park introduces disability-friendly bounce sessions

By Nathan Rowe

An indoor theme park has introduced bounce sessions specifically designed for those on the autistic spectrum and their families to enjoy.

An indoor leisure facility in Telford is running disability-friendly sessions where carers go free

Inflata Nation, based in Telford, features inflatables including drop slides, bouncy bubbles and an Inflata Race obstacle course.

It has proved a very popular with families in the area, who can also bring their toddlers along to enjoy the Inflata Tots area set aside for the under-fours.

For the disability-friendly sessions, the total number of participants on the inflatables is halved and music turned down.

A parent or carer can also enter the arena free of charge with every participant and there is complimentary juice and biscuits on offer afterwards.

Matt Ball, Inflata Nation co-founder, said: "We feel privileged to have the chance to offer a unique experience to all children.

"We aim to make the arena more accessible on a quieter and low-key scale, ensuring fun for kids with a range of disabilities.

"It’s a calmer and quieter way for those with additional needs, plus their families or carers, to experience all the fun of our inflatable theme park.

"The sessions also provide an opportunity for families to meet others facing similar paths in a fun and safe environment."

Inflata Nation, established in 2017, was the brainchild of Matt and his wife Michelle after they spotted a gap in the market and transformed their previous trampoline business Jump Nation into inflatable arenas.

The inflatable arenas are designed for all ages, with other exclusive attractions including giant ball pools, climbing walls, Gladiator-style duel platforms and huge bouncy balls.

The disability-friendly classes, which need to be booked in advance, cost £5.99 for under-fours and £9.99 for anyone else.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

