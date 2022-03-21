Ludlow Spring festival in the castle grounds.

It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle.

It is a beer festival and so much more, according to the organisers.

"You’ll find the usual breadth of quality and depth of quantity with over 150 glorious ales from more than 60 local brewers available to taste over the weekend," said a spokesperson. "If beer is not your thing, there are ciders, perry, fruit flavoured liqueurs and local wines to enjoy too."

A range of artisan food producers will be on hand, providing the opportunity to stock up on your favourite products ahead of the Ludlow Food Festival in September.

"The chilled-out vibe allows time to talk to producers, hear their stories and learn why they make what they make," said the spokesperson.

There will also be plenty of great music – from jazz and blues to Latin and folk.

And the Marches Transport Festival gives you a feast for the eyes with its classic cars show featuring pre-war gems right through to modern day classics of the 70s and 80s.

This year’s Ludlow Spring Festival runs on May 14 and 15 – and there’s also a special preview evening on Friday May 13 (5pm-9pm) when visitors can ‘Meet the Brewer’.

Prizes from SIBA (the Society of Independent Brewers) are handed out on the Friday, and the award-winning favourites sell out quickly, so the Friday evening preview is not to be missed.

Tickets can be bought on the Spring Festival website.

Ludlow Food Festival has a year-round presence in the town with the Spring Festival in May, Magnalonga food walk in August and the annual Ludlow Food Festival in September.