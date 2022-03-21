Fireworks event planned for Weston Park

Fireworks at Weston Park ... Picture: MLE Pyrotechnics

Firework Champions is returning to the Shifnal venue on April 23 as part of a series of mega events around the country.

Each event across the UK runs as a competition format with three teams firing against each other. The audience have the chance to text vote for the winning display and the result is announced after the final display by organisers MLE Pyrotechnics.

Picnics are allowed or there well be food and drink available.

There will be music and interviews to enjoy before an evening erupts of four displays all precisely set to music.

There will also be a Drone Light show – something brand new to the UK, using lasers and an aerobatic performance from world renowned AeroSparx.