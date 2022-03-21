A week of celebration planned at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Ludlow Assembly Rooms (LAR) Returns Week will be held from April 16 to 23 and will include a local Hollywood stuntman, poetry, writing and singing.

Jolene Archer, a spokesperson for the Assembly Rooms said: “The whole of Ludlow Assembly Rooms is so excited to celebrate our new building, fabulous audiences and wonderful local talent with this great week of live events!”

Things will be kicking off on Saturday April 16 at 4pm when Ludow MP Philip Dunne will be cutting a ribbon to celebrate the start of the celebratory events.

Then, in the evening, the talented youngsters of Ludwig Theatre Arts will be performing ‘Songs from the Shows’ – a musical extravaganza featuring favourite musical numbers in a performance that’s sure to get you singing along from your seat – the event starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10.

Monday April 18 will be filled with Hollywood action when Shropshire stuntman Justin Pearson comes to the Assembly Rooms to talk about his incredible career, starring in some of the world’s biggest film and TV productions, from Star Wars to James Bond.

His appearance will be followed by a screening of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, with tickets for this show-stopping event only £10 for adults, £5 for applicable under 18s. Justin's book about his exploits will be sale and he will sign these.

It’s poetry night on Tuesday April 19, when local author Gareth Owen will be talking about his life in writing.

Gareth is a prize-winning poet and was for many years the popular presenter of BBC’s ‘Poetry Please!’.

Live musical accompaniment will be provided by Martin and Kim Olyett.

Kim Olyett loves to tell stories through song, and will be retelling stories on a range of subjects from mermaids, to girls who partied too hard. Martin Olyett is a singer songwriter long established on the acoustic music scene, whose reflective self-penned numbers are sure to give audiences something to think about. Tickets are £10.

Wednesday April 20 will see two stunning choirs fill the Assembly Rooms with joyful song when Bella Acappella and Ludlow Male Voice Choir perform a joint concert.

Bella Acappella will be bringing their silky and soulful renditions of popular and classic four-part harmonies, such as Dancing Queen, This is Me and Close to You.

They’ll be joined by Ludlow Male Voice Choir who are delighted to bring their unique brand of classical and modern songs to the Assembly Rooms for the first time. Tickets are just £10 for this musical tour de force.

On the Friday it’s time for some classic café theatre with Two Score Theatre Company, who will be performing two one act plays in Oscars, with supper from Bill’s Kitchen Ludlow included in the ticket price (£15).

The café theatre setting will provide an intimate setting for this live theatre, and the mood will be set by local musician Oscar Teo, who will be performing live during the interval.

Saturday night is party night when audiences at LAR let their hair down with two fabulous live bands, who will be taking over Oscars for a night fun, dancing and toe-tapping music!

Little Rumba write all their own music, and have developed an instantly recognisable house style which owes debts to East Europe and South America as well as jazz and blues.

Blue Moon play a stimulating mix of music delving into soul, funk, rock, New Orleans, country and even a little pop.