Organisers revving up for huge Shopshire motor show

By David TooleyShifnalEntertainmentPublished:

Get your motor runnin' and head out on the highway to the Weston Park Motor Show which this year has been extended to a two-day extravaganza.

Weston Park Motor Show
Organiser Classic Shows is revving up for the Shifnal show which this year will take place on Easter Sunday April 17 and Monday April 18.

More than 500 vintage, classic, modern classic cars and motorcycles per day are sure to keep the petrolheads happy.

And fans of classic commercial vehicles will be able to examine an exclusive selection of classic vans, HGVs, buses and other hard-to-find motors from years gone by.

There will be modern car dealership stands, quality food, drink, ice cream and bars too.

Prizes will also be handed out by commentator Les Clayton and experienced judges with all exhibitors receiving a complimentary commemorative plaque in addition to being in scope for the prestigious Pride of Ownership, Club of the Show and Car of the Show awards.

Tickets are priced at £2 for a family of two adults and two children, £11 for adults and £5 for children aged from four to 16.

More information is available here: https://www.weston-park.com/event/weston-park-motor-show/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

