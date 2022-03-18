Organisers revving up for huge Shopshire motor show

Weston Park Motor Show

Organiser Classic Shows is revving up for the Shifnal show which this year will take place on Easter Sunday April 17 and Monday April 18.

More than 500 vintage, classic, modern classic cars and motorcycles per day are sure to keep the petrolheads happy.

And fans of classic commercial vehicles will be able to examine an exclusive selection of classic vans, HGVs, buses and other hard-to-find motors from years gone by.

There will be modern car dealership stands, quality food, drink, ice cream and bars too.

Prizes will also be handed out by commentator Les Clayton and experienced judges with all exhibitors receiving a complimentary commemorative plaque in addition to being in scope for the prestigious Pride of Ownership, Club of the Show and Car of the Show awards.

Tickets are priced at £2 for a family of two adults and two children, £11 for adults and £5 for children aged from four to 16.