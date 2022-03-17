Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager announced in the line-up to this year's Newport Show

Rosemary Shrager, celebrity chef and guest at this year's Newport Show

Newport Show is set to return on July 9 at the Chetwynd Deer Park, with tickets and memberships for Newport and District Agricultural Society, now on sale.

Members will be able to see all the show highlights and additional benefits include free admission to the showground, reserved forward parking and reduced rates for Livestock and Equine entries.

One of the key attractions at this year’s show will be an appearance by Rosemary Shrager, British Chef and TV presenter, who has been unveiled as the show’s celebrity chef.

She will appear in the Festival of Food area, where she will be joined by a host of renowned chefs from across the region.

Entertainment such as The Ronnies, a vocal harmony group who specialise in the sounds of the 1940s, will also make an appearance.

Sally Western, Newport Show Manager, said: “The Ronnies are sure to be a hit with our members – and there couldn’t be a better accompaniment for an Afternoon Tea."

David Busby, who has performed at acoustic gigs across the Midlands will return to the show for the evening entertainment.

“Both artists are among the highlights on offer alongside the privileged facilities which our Society members get to enjoy," Sally said.

"And with an invitation to the Newport and District Agricultural Society’s Annual General Meeting, and free admission to additional open days for Chetwynd Deer Park organised by the society, the benefits don’t stop when the show finishes.”

In the main ring, the star attraction is set to be Atkinson Action Horses display team, whose work has been seen on film and TV series, such as Poldark, The Witcher, Peaky Blinders and more.

They will be joined by Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, a Dog Agility display, and many more as well as the return of the equine and dog shows.

Prospective members can purchase tickets on the Newport Show website now – and, will be entitled to early bird membership, with applications closing at 5pm on June 10.