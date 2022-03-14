Notification Settings

The Good Old Days are coming back to Clun

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

The Good Old Days are coming back to Clun in the shape of a version of a variety show that people of a certain vintage will well remember!

The CADS are back

Clun Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) is set to put on an April Fool’s Variety Show which aims to recreate the authentic atmosphere of the Victorian - Edwardian music hall.

The Good Old Days ran from 1953 to 1983 on Saturday during BBC TV prime time and was famous for presenter Leonard Sachs's elaborate and loquacious introductions of the upcoming acts.

The audience was also dressed in period costume and joined in the singing, especially "Down at the Old Bull and Bush" which closed the show each week.

Tim Russell, a spokesman for the CADS said: "Hosted by your very own Mr Steven Harris, he of the twirling moustaches and extravagant waistcoats, and lubricated with libations from your very own Mr Jack Limond’s Clun Bars, we promise to give you an evening of titillating, Terpsichorean revelry ending with a melodrama never before seen on our stage, or, indeed, any other.

"Weep with the ruined mother and her daughters, hiss at the wicked Sir Jasper, cheer at his just desserts and ponder the mystery of the Clun railway."

Doors at Clun Memorial Hall will open at 7 pm Friday April 1, Clun Memorial Hall.

Tickets available in advance, £5 for adults and £2.50 for children from Bright Flowers, The Maltings Café and The White Horse or, on the door, £6 for adults and £3 for children.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

