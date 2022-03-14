Shrewsbury students performing powerful play about bullying

Called Carrie the Musical the production has been put together by BA(Hons) Musical Theatre students at University Centre Shrewsbury.
Dr Michelle Pretorius, the programme leader and senior lecturer in musical theatre, said: "Carrie White is an outcast at school and under the cruel rule of her mother. But Carrie has a special power, and if pushed too far, will unleash it on her peers."
It is an adaptation of horror Stephen King's 1974 novel with the book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore.
And the production contains a warning that it contains some upsetting scenes for sensitive viewers.
Under the direction of Shelly Simon and choreographed and musically directed by Clint Lesch, the production will be taking to the stage of the Walker Theatre (in Theatre Severn) on Wednesday and Thursday (March 16 and 17) at 18:30.
To book a free ticket please follow this link: https://storefront.chester.ac.uk/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=6&products_id=1102
The student cohort is split in two with each cast performing on one of the evenings, Yasmin Rosser and Lucy Sirdefield take title role of Carrie, Amy Scade and Molly Marr as Margaret, Jay Manuel and Harri Herniman in the role of Tommy, Bethany Brewin and Órla Jones in the role of Sue, Molly Smalley and Katy Rees in the role of Chris, and Eve Chappell and Sophie Morris in the role of Miss Gardner. Bryonie Wilkes, Gabriella McMorrow, Hattie Bickley, Amy Griffiths, Jessie Soubieski, Abbi Pritchard and Ocean Winsper will be the featured ensemble.