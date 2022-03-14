Shrewsbury students performing powerful play about bullying

Pic in Shrewsbury at University Centre where BA Musical Theatre Students were rehearsing for Carrie the Musical. Sharing the role of Carrie is: Lucy Sirdefield 20 and Yasmin Rosser 23..

Called Carrie the Musical the production has been put together by BA(Hons) Musical Theatre students at University Centre Shrewsbury.

Dr Michelle Pretorius, the programme leader and senior lecturer in musical theatre, said: "Carrie White is an outcast at school and under the cruel rule of her mother. But Carrie has a special power, and if pushed too far, will unleash it on her peers."

It is an adaptation of horror Stephen King's 1974 novel with the book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore.

And the production contains a warning that it contains some upsetting scenes for sensitive viewers.

Under the direction of Shelly Simon and choreographed and musically directed by Clint Lesch, the production will be taking to the stage of the Walker Theatre (in Theatre Severn) on Wednesday and Thursday (March 16 and 17) at 18:30.

To book a free ticket please follow this link: https://storefront.chester.ac.uk/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=6&products_id=1102