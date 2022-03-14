Boats, boats and more boats... Norbury Canal Festival is back!

Norbury Canal Festival

Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust will be staging the Norbury Canal Festival at Norbury Junction over the first May Bank Holiday from April 30 to May 2, 2022.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Expect boats, boats and more boats that will be moored along about a kilometre of the Shropshire Union Canal and will be selling food, gifts, arts, crafts and more.

"Expect activities and street food, entertainment, boat trips and displays about the work to restore the Shrewsbury and Newport canals.

"There will be children’s entertainment in the Junction Inn’s garden field including a bouncy castle, face painting and more. Sunday at 2 pm there will be the traditional church service on Norbury Wharf."

A working pair of historic boats named Bainton and Berkhampstead, that are undergoing restoration, will be present for visitors to see and speak to the volunteers that are doing this important work.

The Junction Inn and Norbury Wharf Ltd will once again be supporting the event with plenty to eat and drink, a narrowboat trip, or a longer cruise on the 42-seat Shropshire Star where you can eat and drink aboard.

Both businesses will have live music through Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Car parking is free and adjacent to the canal.

It will be a great family day out and you will be helping to restore our local canal network all the way from Norbury Junction to Shrewsbury.

The event is free and opens at 10 am daily until 4pm and can be found by using Post Code ST20 0PN.