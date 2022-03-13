Film Talk: Looking Back – Gothic glamour with Batman Returns

Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito starred as Catwoman and Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns

Directed by gothic Goliath Tim Burton, 1992's Batman Returns still stands as one of the caped crusader's finest silver screen outings. The direct sequel to 1989's Batman, it is the second instalment of Warner Bros' initial Batman franchise, and saw Michael Keaton reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, as the Dark Knight prepared to go into battle with one of his greatest adversaries.

With Danny DeVito starring as traditional second thorn in Batman's side, Penguin, and the introduction of a certain feline femme fatale in the form of Catwoman, a delicious tale of the duality of both heroes and villains was to be told – and, of course, with a wicked sprinkle of Tim Burton's patented gothic fantasy fairy dust.

Reportedly however, Burton had not originally wanted to direct another Batman film. The story goes that Warner Bros had developed a script, and that Burton only agreed to return after the studio granted him more creative control.

As for the flick's leading lady, it is no secret that Michelle Pfeiffer was destined to knock it out of the ball park with this one. Yet, she was not in fact the original casting choice for Catwoman / Selina Kyle. Originally filling the catsuit, Annette Bening was replaced with Pfeiffer after becoming pregnant.

With a supporting cast including Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, Michael Murphy, and Vincent Schiavelli, the pieces were set to bring excited fans back to the Gotham they had fallen in love with three years before. But, absent Jack Nicholson's world-breaking Joker, would this one live up to its predecessor, and at the same time, bring home the box office bank?..

Having stopped The Joker's psychotic rampage, Batman (Keaton) finds Gotham City once again facing the threat of a madman – a deformed and grotesque villain nicknamed Penguin (DeVito).

Having been born to rich parents, Penguin – whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot – was abandoned as a child and forced to live in the sewers below the city. Now an adult, he dreams of rising up to reclaim his birthright as one of Gotham's elite. But his time in the sewers has created a dangerous and unhinged mind that will stop at nothing to achieve its aims.

Having been blackmailed into submission, devious businessman Max Shreck (Walken) supports Penguin to become Mayor of Gotham. Meanwhile Shreck's former assistant Selina Kyle (Pfeiffer) makes a harrowing return from the dead, hell bent on getting revenge on her employer and would-be murderer.

As The Penguin's plans grow darker, and Kyle's new persona of Catwoman becomes more dangerous, can Batman succeed in defeating two deadly foes at once? Or will it be the Dark Knight that needs nine lives?..

Grossing $266.8 million worldwide on a total budget of $80 million, Batman Returns was a box office success and also received positive reviews.

Critics praised the flick's performances along with its action sequences, score, and special effects. However, its relatively low age rating (12 in the UK) suffered criticism due to the film's violence and generally dark tone.

Nominated for two Oscars (Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup) as well as two BAFTA awards, Batman Returns made its mark on the cinematic community, and completed a dynamic duo of caped crusader flicks that should, quite simply, have remained as such. As it was, with Joel Schumacher at the helm, 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin followed as direct sequels. The less said about either of these stains on the series, the better.

Luckily, light returned to the Dark Knight when Christopher Nolan came along with his sublime trilogy beginning with Batman Begins (2005), and now Matt Reeves has kept the caped crusader in the dark and gritty world in which he so belongs with The Batman (in cinemas now).