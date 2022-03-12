Notification Settings

Terry Waite set to speak at the return of Much Wenlock Festival

By David TooleyMuch WenlockEntertainmentPublished:

A hostage negotiator who was famously kidnapped and spent five years in solitary confinement is set to speak at this year's Much Wenlock Festival.

Terry Waite CBE, a former advisor to the Archbishop of Canterbury, was a skilled hostage negotiator who enabled many captives to be released.

But when negotiating for the release of hostages from Beirut, in Lebanon, in 1987 he was himself captured and was not freed until 1991.

During his talk, called Survival in Solitude, he will tell the Shropshire audience how how he survived and learned to cope with the solitude and stress of his time.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We're proud to announce that Terry Waite, CBE, will be holding a fascinating talk at this year's festival."

The organisers add: "Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we haven’t been around for a while, but we’re hoping to bring you a showstopping festival for all to enjoy in 2022!"

They have put together a programme of theatre, live music, speakers and dance events, with Mr Waite's talk scheduled for 2.30pm on Sunday, June 5.

Tickets and other details are available here: https://muchwenlockfestival.org.uk/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

