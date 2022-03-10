Notification Settings

Sounds and stories of India coming to village halls in south Shropshire

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A show which fuses live music and storytelling inspired by Indian myths, comes to South Shropshire this month.

Emily Hennessey and Sheema Mukherjee

Ganga: Indian Tales of the River has been booked by Arts Alive to be performed on March 18 at Clungunford Village Hall and on March 19 at All Stretton Village Hall, and tickets are still available.

Storyteller Emily Hennessey and sitar player Sheema Mukherjee conjure fast-flowing worlds of cosmic creatures, celestial curses, wise women and gods behaving badly in these Indian stories of liberation, love, life, truth and illusion.

Emily has previously performed at the British Museum, Soho Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe, Royal Opera House, Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival and Delhi Storytelling Festival.

Ganga: Indian Tales of the River will be at Clungunford Village Hall (SY7 0PP) on Friday March 18 and at All Stretton Village Hall (SY6 6JR) on Saturday March 19 at 7:30pm. The show is suitable for ages 14+.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.

Arts Alive is the rural touring scheme for Shropshire and Herefordshire, bringing a full range of professional performances - theatre, music, dance, comedy, and children’s shows – to village halls and other community venues throughout the two counties.

For more information visit www.artsalive.co.uk

