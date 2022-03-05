Here's something to sing about: Minsterley Eisteddfod is back after a two year break

A line up of trophies at a previous Misterley Eisteddford

The event was born in 1962 and a year later the event proudly took its place in the region's calendar as a celebration of music and literature.

After two years of being out of action, the organisers could not be more pleased to announce that the eisteddfod will be back at Minsterley Parish Hall on the weekend of March 19 and 20.

An eisteddfod spokesperson said: "The committee are so delighted to be back after a two year absence to provide competitors with a stage on which to perform live and the opportunity to receive the professional and encouraging words from our adjudicators so that they can advance their craft."

They are inviting people to join them, with the reassurance that they are limiting ticket numbers to 200 in the hope that the audiences will feel more comfortable if they can spread out a little more. Other covid 19 precautions will also be in place.

On the Saturday Eisteddfod Day is set to provide a variety of talents on stage through-out the day.

The first class starts at 10.30 am and proceed during the day gradually building in age until they reach the adult classes at approximately 4pm.

There will be recitation, vocal solos and instrumentals from children as young as four interspersed with choirs, group singing and instrumental groups.

An open choir competition will be around 6pm and written work which is displayed at the hall will be adjudicated mid-afternoon when we will also award the special awards and the bursary.

On the Sunday the weekend concludes with a Celebrity Concert at 7pm.

This year the organisers are delighted to welcome the renowned John’s Boys Male Chorus who were the 2019 Choir of the World, at Llangollen Eisteddfod and Male Voice Choir Winners at the National Eisteddfod of Wales among many other accolades.

They will bring with them their soloists.

"We know that we will be treated to a wonderful evening of music covering many genres and styles," said the spokesperson.

Tickets at £15 each are available from Mrs J Blyth on 01743 791908 or any committee member.

You can also get in touch by email at minsterleyeisteddfod@gmail.com and full details of what the Eisteddfod has to offer can be found on your website minsterleyeisteddfod.com