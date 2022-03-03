The Zutons are playing with Madness in the summer

The Zutons and The Hoosiers will be joining the baggy-trousered troupe for their major outdoor summer show at The Quarry in July.

English indie rock band The Zutons were formed in Liverpool in 2001.

They released their debut album, Who Killed...... The Zutons? in May 2004 and achieved UK chart success with Why Won't You Give Me Your Love? and Valerie, both taken from their second studio album Tired of Hanging Around in 2006.

The Hoosiers had multi-platinum success with their 2007 debut album The Trick to Life and singles such as Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr. A.

Hoosiers

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn announced the support band news on Thursday.

They tweeted: Support announced! Pop royalty Madness have announced that The Zutons and The Hoosiers will be supporting them for their headline show in The Quarry, Shrewsbury this July. Get tickets while you still can!"

Madness are famed for hits including Baggy Trousers and House of Fun, and will be bringing their show to The Quarry on July 15.

The group, formed in Camden, London in 1976, found initial success in the late '70s and early ‘80s as frontrunners of the 2 Tone Ska revival.