Easter classic concert set to bring masterpiece to iconic Shrewsbury church

Phoenix Singers

They will be performing Bach’s much-loved masterpiece the Passion According to St. Matthew from 7pm on Saturday, March 19.

And they are pulling out all the stops for one of the finest pieces of the classical repertoire with a double choir, full orchestra, children’s choir, and five soloists.

The Phoenix Singers will be accompanied by the Phoenix orchestra, led by Clare Horgan, and the Packwood Haugh School Senior Choirs.

Conductor Richard Walker has brought together six leading performers for the demanding soloist roles: Evangelist: Philip O’Connor, Christus: Piran Legg, Soprano: Gemma King, Countertenor: Oliver Gerrish, Tenor: Harry Ross and Bass: Graham McCusker.

Mr Walker said: “The St Matthew Passion is one of the finest pieces of the classical repertoire, and it is a privilege to bring together performers from throughout Shropshire and further afield.

"The audience can look forward to a wonderful evening, as we re-tell the Passiontide story leading up to Easter through music.

"The choir is building on its fine performance of the Rütti requiem last autumn, and rehearsing with enthusiasm! Where better to enjoy this unique experience than Shrewsbury’s Georgian St Chad’s church and our soloists are a line-up of which any choir would be proud”.

It will mark Evangelist Philip O’Connor's debut performance with the Phoenix Singers. He began his musical training at Wells Cathedral School, followed by Manchester University and the Royal Northern College of Music. He is quickly making a name for himself in the operatic and oratorio worlds.

Christus, Piran Legg is also making his first appearance. After studying at the University of Kent, he moved to the Opera School at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He now works extensively in the UK and abroad on the concert platform and on stage.

Soprano Gemma King has sung regularly with the choir. Gemma is both a professional classical singer and an educator.

As a performer, she sings in Dublin with Chamber Choir Ireland; in Birmingham with Ex Cathedra; and in Warwick with Armonico Consort. She performs across the UK as a soprano soloist.

Many followers of the choir will remember Countertenor Oliver Gerrish's wonderful solos in the B Minor Mass in 2018. Oliver is much in demand both in opera and in the concert hall, and has performed all over Europe and in the USA.

After attending Downside School Tenor Harry Ross gained a scholarship to study singing at the Royal Academy of Music, in London. In 2020 he graduated with a First Class Honours Degree, winning the Toni V Fell Prize, and now studies at the Postgraduate level with Richard Berkeley-Steele and James Baillieu.

Bass Graham McCusker is a graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music. He has recently been on tour singing with the Dunedin Consort and with Scottish Opera. He is also a keen composer, recently working on an Apple TV mini series and also a Netflix feature film.

This is the latest event in an exciting year for the Phoenix Singers.

They finish this season with the opportunity for anyone to join the choir for a day on June 11, 2022 in a workshop preparing Haydn’s Nelson Mass at St Peter & Paul Church, Wem.

Details of all the upcoming events are on the choir website www.phoenixsingersshrewsbury.co.uk.

Tickets for the concert are priced £15 for adults; with under-18s are free.