Church Stretton Arts Festival sets dates for its 2022 return

Roger McGough

The team behind the Church Stretton Arts Festival say they are "really thrilled" that the festival, including an art exhibition, is returning in 2022.

A programme of events is set to run from Saturday July 23 to Saturday August 13, and the exhibition will be held from Monday, July 25 to Saturday, August 6.

Organisers have finalised a list of main events which can be seen on their website. Ticket sales are set to start in the early summer.

A spokesperson said: "In our festival, you will find a range of performance arts to suit all tastes, and also the Art Exhibition which attracts well over 100 exhibiting local artists."

There will be classical and contemporary music concerts; drama, speakers, free coffee concerts, free organ recitals, and art-related workshops.

Among the shows already in the can are Lucy Stevens in Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel. The production is a one-woman play using Virginia’s own words, woven together with contemporary music and song.

It portrays the complex life of Virginia Woolf and her struggle to write freely and openly in a society that expected a woman to be the ‘Angel in the House’.

Top poet Roger McGough, the author of over 100 books of poetry and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Poetry Please, is one of the UK’s best-loved poets. Roger’s poetry is humorous and inspirational, encompassing all human life and emotions.

Venues used in Church Stretton for the festival will be St Laurence’s Church for most of the musical concerts, the Silvester Horne Institute, St Laurence’s Parish Centre, Concord College, in Acton Burnell, St Lawrence Primary School, with more to be added.

The will be a non-competitive showcase for amateur and professional artists, craft workers and photographers living within 30 miles of Church Stretton.

There will be hundreds of paintings, collage, photography and various forms of craftwork on display. Most of the work in the exhibition is for sale. In 2022, the exhibition will be held at St Lawrence Primary School, in Church Stretton.