Choir limbering up their south Shropshire voices for next big concern

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A successful south Shropshire choir is busy rehearsing for its next concert - and it is not too late for new voices to join the throng.

Marches Choir Conducted by Alistair Auld

Following a well received performance of Haydn’s Creation last November, The Marches Choir of Bishops Castle is now well into rehearsals for an upcoming concert featuring Mozart's Requiem, which will be at St John's Church, Bishops Castle, on Saturday April 2.

The choir had 18 months out of action during the covid pandemic but is now well and truly back in business.

Holly Astley, of the choir, said: "This term several new members across all sections have joined and have been made very welcome.

"They have commented as to how much they enjoy rehearsals, particularly mentioning how inspiring the choir's conductor, Alistair Auld, is."

The choir members range from those who are seasoned musicians to near beginners, many of whom are not accomplished at reading music, rather choosing to use online resources to help them learn pieces outside of rehearsals.

But more people are welcomed - male, female, and of any age to sing in these concerts! Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 7.15-9.15 pm, at the Community College in Bishops Castle.

Mozart's Requiem is, according to the choir, a hugely enjoyable piece to sing, displaying dramatic contrasts of expression, from the most subtle and beautiful turn of phrase as exemplified in the heart-rendering Lachrimosa to the equally captivating power of the thunderous Dies Irae.

The choir are also looking forward to welcoming back for the concert, Ayla Sahin, a remarkable young violinist, as soloist for Mozart's Violin Concerto No 4 in D.

The choir has an exciting programme in place for the remainder of 2022, with a summer Opera Gala, autumn concert in November, and Big Christmas Sing in the planning.

Anyone interested in singing with the choir should contact Philippa Whitaker on 01588 680312/ or email phwhitaker@fastmail.co.uk, or visit https://marcheschoir.org.uk/join-us.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

