Popular nature trail returns to Powis Castle for February half term

The National Trust activity trail – 50 things to do before you're 11¾ – will return to the castle from February 19 to 27.

Sarah Johnson, visitor operations and experience manager at Powis Castle and Garden, said: ‘The whole team are excited to see ‘50 things’ back at Powis Castle for some half term fun.

"It’s always a well-liked activity and the sheet encourages youngsters to let loose in nature and learn something new as they go.

"We’re delighted to offer this trail for free, so we hope it will appeal to lots of families who need to entertain the children for a couple of hours."

The '50 Things' trail was created by the National Trust to encourage children to get outside and enjoy nature.

The activity sheet can be used all year round at various National Trust locations and many of the activities can be done in a garden at home.