Simon with spiders

Corner Exotics, with Simon Airey, will be visiting Ludlow Assembly Rooms, in Mill Street, on February 23, featuring an array of weird and wonderful animals.

Simon will be sharing some fascinating facts about the critters, and audience members will get a chance to see this menagerie up close and personal, with the chance to interact with them.

Jolene Archer, spokesperson for the Assembly Rooms, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Simon and his animals to the Assembly Rooms – this small capacity event will make for an unforgettable half-term treat.”