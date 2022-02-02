Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Half-term animal antics at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

By David TooleyLudlowSouth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

A range of unusual creatures are sure to be the stars of the show during a school half-term event in Ludlow.

Simon with spiders
Simon with spiders

Corner Exotics, with Simon Airey, will be visiting Ludlow Assembly Rooms, in Mill Street, on February 23, featuring an array of weird and wonderful animals.

Simon will be sharing some fascinating facts about the critters, and audience members will get a chance to see this menagerie up close and personal, with the chance to interact with them.

Jolene Archer, spokesperson for the Assembly Rooms, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Simon and his animals to the Assembly Rooms – this small capacity event will make for an unforgettable half-term treat.”

Tickets are priced at £4 for under 18s and £8 for adults, available from ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
What's On
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News