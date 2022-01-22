The circus is coming to Telford

Circus Spectacular will be at The Place, Telford with a cast lead by Bippo The Clown, who started performing at the age of nine.

Gareth Ellis was christened Bippo by the famous Martin ‘Zippo’ Burton who told a reporter: "He is a baby Zippo therefore his name is Bippo!” And he has been on many TV shows since.

Shone Productions hope that The Place, Telford, will be filled with laughter and plenty of oohs, and aaahs with a hula hoop act, juggling by Alfio Macaggi, a Spanish-born member of a four-generation circus dynasty.

Joining the line-up is the Duo Salsky who have toured the world with their death-defying routines such as The Wheel of Death, Rolla Rolla and roller skating.

James Shone, the show's producer, said: “Circus Spectacular will be a massive hit with family audiences.

"The show is packed with great performers from all walks of life, who have worked hard to craft their skills and become the very best they can be, mixed with their showmanship and enthusiasm, you will certainly be entertained!”