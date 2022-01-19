A picture from the Book of Dust. Picture Manuel Harlan (Request to credit)

The new season kicks off with the stunning Tosca from the Royal Opera House on Wednesday, January 19 at 7.15pm.

This intense performance of one of operas best loved dramas will be shown on the big screen in Ludlow Assembly Rooms, at 1 Mill Street, Ludlow, for one night only. Tickets are priced from £18.00.

Another gem being streamed at LAR this season is the epic Leopldstadt from the National Theatre on January 27.

This play features a cast of over 40 actors telling the story of one family’s triumphs and tribulations at the beginning of the 20th century in Vienna, Austria, in an intimate play of love, family and endurance. Tickets are £18.

For those who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, the Royal Ballet’s emotional Romeo and Juliet will be streamed on February 14 – tickets for this moving ballet stream are £18 for adults, and £5.00 for under 18s.

The National Theatre will also be bringing a stream of The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage, part of the Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials universe on February 17.

This ground breaking production is sure to give audiences an experience to remember, showcasing all the best that innovative, fantasy theatre has to offer.

Jolene Archer, a spokesperson for Ludlow Assembly Rooms said: “This season of streamed events has something for everyone – we’re so excited to bring these huge productions to Ludlow Assembly Rooms, where our audiences will be able to enjoy a really big event from the comfort of their local cinema!”