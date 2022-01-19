Early bird tickets available for Cosford Food Festival

Giving a gin masterclass on board a VC10 aircraft, founder of Gin Jamboree Gin School Andrew Wilson, of Eccleshall, during Cosford Food Festival, at RAF Museum Cosford.

On the menu for the weekend of July 23 and 24 are artisan food stalls, street food and drink and an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a unique rum and whisky tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft.

The Masterclasses will be hosted by experts from the Gin Jamboree. During this light-hearted and fun 45-minute session attendees will get to enjoy four samples and will learn about styles, history and background of these spirits.

The catering line-up includes some of the best street food vendors serving up a diverse menu with flavours from around the world.

Food can be washed down with a glass of fizz or a summer cocktail. For those who can’t resist something sweet, ice cream and a number of dessert options will be available all day.

Marquees will be packed full of local food and drink for you to sample and buy.

In addition to over 100 local producers of great food and drink, some of the region’s top chefs will be appearing live on the demo stage cooking speciality dishes and sharing their years of experience.

Festival goers can also sit back and enjoy bands playing throughout the day on the music stage. A great range of kid’s activities will keep the little ones entertained!

Early Bird tickets are available until April 30 2022 with a price of £4 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for families of two adults and three children. After the end of April, ticket prices will rise.

Ticket sales help the RAF Museum charity to continue to tell the inspiring stories of RAF personnel.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.rafmuseum.org.uk/cosford/whats-going-on/events/cosford-food-festival/