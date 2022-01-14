Best low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers to get you through rest of Dry January

Enjoy the taste of your favourite beer without breaking Dry January rules

With this, and to help keep you all on course to the finish line, we've compiled a short selection of some of what we think are the best and most satisfying low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers on the market. All of the flavour, all of the relaxation, none (or infinitesimally little) of the booze.

If you miss enjoying the taste of that Friday night tipple, but are determined to stay the course for the next fortnight, these delectable drinks could be the key to your success...

Brewdog Punk AF – 0.5%

Brewdog Punk AF

A lovely cloudy choice, Brewdog's Punk AF gives off plenty of fresh flavour. "Say hello to the Punkest alcohol-free beer in town," said its makers. "Juicy tropical fruit mixes it up with grassy and pine notes. All sitting on a solid malt bassline. Full flavour, no alcohol, all punk."

Peroni Libera – 0.0%

Peroni Libera

Light with a refreshing citrus flavour, Peroni Libera 0.0% delivers a crisp and refreshing taste, with a delicate fruity aroma. First brewed with exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize, with a dedicated yeast strain then added without producing alcohol. This gives Peroni Libera 0.0% its signature hoppy characteristics and smooth finish. An exceptional choice for dry January.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 – 0.0%

Estrella Galicia 0,0

A refreshing beverage developed through an interrupted fermentation process. "Estrella Galicia 0.0, our delicious alcohol free beer, boasts the golden colour of a typical Pilsner-style beer," said a spokesperson. Juicy and sweet with just the right level of bitter acidity, this one is a top choice with a top taste.

San Miguel 0,0 – 0.0%

San Miguel 0,0

Golden colour and a golden shine, this Spanish offering is delicate yet tasty, with plenty of body. "You'll find its aroma reminiscent of hop flowers, grass and notes of cereal," a spokesperson said. "It has a moderate bitterness and is slightly sweet on the finish. A full-bodied and textured 0.0 beer."

Erdinger Alkoholfrei – 0.5%

Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5%

A German wheat beer with plenty of sweetness and a nice hint of the bitter. "Our non-alcoholic beer is a true multi-talent," said an Erdinger spokesperson. "Spicy malt notes harmonize excellently with caramel-sweet nuances. Enjoyment is enhanced by the stimulating bitterness of our aroma hops and a hint of light, fruity acidity. Whether as a reward for hard work, or a pure desire for full-bodied refreshment – Erdinger Alkoholfrei is the lively way to quench your thirst."