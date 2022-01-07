Prize winning classical musicians on the way to Ludlow

Award winning clasical musicians coming to Ludlow

Prize-winning Odora Trio will be visiting Ludlow Assembly Rooms next Wednesday (January 12) with music from composers such as Haydn, Schumann, and Ravel.

They will even be featuring a composition by Herbert Sumsion who will be known to local classical music fans for his historic associations with the Three Choirs Festival.

The Assembly Rooms is encouraging all fans of live music to come and experience this dynamic group of young musicians in a concert that is sure to be something to remember.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms spokesperson Jolene Archer says: “This is a fantastic way to kick start your new year – a chance to see really spectacular music performed live in our newly refurbished auditorium – we can’t wait to welcome audiences to this fabulous live concert.”

The performance starts at 7:30, and tickets are priced from £18.