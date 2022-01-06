Grandfather clock emotionally restored on The Repair Shop in memory of Shropshire man

Ian Payne and his wife, Suzanne vowed to continue building the homemade clock, which had been a joint project of their fathers, after they both passed away.
But Mr Payne, who was 49, died on in August 2018, after the John Deere tractor and 14-tonne trailer ran out of control as he drove down a steep hill and hit a tree.
The tragedy happened on the B4371 between Hughley and Much Wenlock close to his home in Kenley.
The clock was feature in the latest episode of the extremely popular BBC series, The Repair Shop, fronted by Jay Blades, who lives in Ironbridge.
Mrs Payne explained that her and her late husband's fathers had been good friends over the years with the families going away on holiday together.
The clock had been a joint project but they had died before it had been completed she said.
She and her husband took the task on but then came the tragic accident.
She said she and Ian had been childhood sweethearts.
"I miss him every day," she said.
"The clock will be a tribute to the three most important men in my life."
Horologist Steve Fletcher and wood restorer Will Kirk worked together to complete the labour of love started by the two fathers, and Mrs Payne said the result was amazing.
She said she had never heard it ticking or chime before.
"I think they would be proud to see it in all it's glory," she said.
"Ian and I would have been married for 30 years and it is wonderful that the clock will be at home and working for that anniversary. It will be with me in the next chapter in my life and every time I go in and out of the house it will signify those three special people in my life, especially Ian."