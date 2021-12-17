TV Christmas Specials: Our top picks of the very best classic offerings you can stream this festive season

The guys and gals from Gavin and Stacey delivered a cracking Christmas special back in 2008

Gavin and Stacey – Christmas Special 2008

It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid...

Is it even possible anymore to hear Do They Know It's Christmas? without belting out your finest 'Gav and Smithy'? We doubt it...

Though the 2019 Christmas comeback was a fantastic effort, the Barry-Billericay crew will never top the 2008 Christmas special for festive hilarity.

As the Welsh contingent make their way to Essex for Christmas, Mathew Horne's Gavin faces the tough job of telling both his mum and his best mate that he is taking a new job in Cardiff and moving far from home. All hell breaks loose, with one member of the gang being called 'Scrappy Doo', and another being punched in the face. Standard Christmas Eve stuff, right? Comedy gold.

-Available to stream via BBC iPlayer

Blackadder's Christmas Carol

A splendid parody of the classic Dickens tale from the Blackadder crew.

Narrated by Hugh Laurie and starring Rowan Atkinson as Ebenezer Blackadder, this special episode from the gang revolves around the story of the nicest man in England, who is taken advantage of by almost everyone he meets. When visited by the Spirit of Christmas however, he learns the very clear lesson that bad guys have all the fun!

Typically brilliant stuff from Atkinson and the team, this one is a Christmas classic of no mistaking.

-Available to stream via BritBox

The Vicar of Dibley – The Christmas Lunch Incident

One of the most iconic episodes in British comedy, this one proved once and for all that Christmas dinner is a marathon not a sprint... and then three more marathons after that.

Dawn French's Geraldine Granger faces a popularity crisis when she is almost literally force-fed four festive feasts in one day. We'll never look at sprouts the same way again...

-Available to stream via BBC iPlayer

Friends – The One With The Holiday Armadillo

The guys and gals from Friends delivered us a lot of Christmas magic over the years, yet perhaps no episode more funny or memorable than 'The One with the Holiday Armadillo'.

With David Schwimmer's Ross desperate to give his son Ben a Christmas to remember, but struggling to track down an appropriate seasonal fancy dress costume, we are treated to the introduction of the hilarious 'Holiday Armadillo'. Joined by Matthew Perry's Chandler as Santa and Matt LeBlanc's Joey as Superman, what's not to love?

-Available to stream via Netflix

Father Ted – A Christmassy Ted

An absolute classic of an episode from one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

In this one we were treated to the Craggy Island contingent being unable to escape the lingerie section of a department store, along with a hilarious Ballykissangel dream sequence. Festive comedy perfection from Ireland's finest.