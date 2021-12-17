Nostalgic sounds of 1930s theatre coming to Shrewsbury this weekend

The Wurlitzer organ at The Buttermarket.

The Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust is planning to take all covid precautions, including mask-wearing, for its Christmas fund-raiser at the The Buttermarket, in Howard Street, on Sunday.

Organist Robert Wolfe, of The Thursford Collection fame, will tickle the ivories from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Doors will open at 1.30pm, with a raffle and refreshments available.

Admission is on the door only for £8 for non members and £7 for non members, with no advance tickets needed.

For more details phone Darren Jones on 01902 895576 or 01743 872390, or email darrenrjones@hotmail.com.

Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust has been going since 1986 and is dedicated to keeping Shropshire's only theatre pipe organ in a public venue in pristine condition.

Shrewsbury's Wurlitzer started out at the 2,332-seat The Ritz Cinema, Chatham, and was ordered from the Wurlitzer factory in North Tonawanda, America, on November 23, 1936. It was shipped to the UK on December 12 of the same year.