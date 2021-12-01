Notification Settings

'Blue-drenched soloing' on the cards at Shrewsbury jazz night

Published:

Jazz lovers in Shropshire are expecting an evening of "exciting interplay and virtuosic blues-drenched soloing" on Saturday, December 11.

Nigel Price

For that is when the Nigel Price Organ Trio +1 is due to visit The Hive Music and Media Centre for a Shrewsbury Jazz Network event.

Nigel Price is described as an eloquent guitarist who is due to bring a superb band including Ross Stanley (Hammond organ), Joel Barford (drums) and long-time collaborator Vasilis Xenopoulos (tenor sax).

The appearance at the venue in Belmont follows hot on the heels of the recent launch at Ronnie Scott's of the new album 'Wes Re-Imagined'.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £23 and £12 from www.hiveonline.org.uk or phone 01743 234970.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

