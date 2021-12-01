'Blue-drenched soloing' on the cards at Shrewsbury jazz night

Nigel Price

For that is when the Nigel Price Organ Trio +1 is due to visit The Hive Music and Media Centre for a Shrewsbury Jazz Network event.

Nigel Price is described as an eloquent guitarist who is due to bring a superb band including Ross Stanley (Hammond organ), Joel Barford (drums) and long-time collaborator Vasilis Xenopoulos (tenor sax).

The appearance at the venue in Belmont follows hot on the heels of the recent launch at Ronnie Scott's of the new album 'Wes Re-Imagined'.