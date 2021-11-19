Theatrical fun with shows across region

Supreme Queen is set to delight crowds tonight at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

But first there will be a last hurrah at a number of venues as they stage shows that appeal to audiences of all ages.

Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre will feature Supreme Queen tonight in a tribute to one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Beyond doubt one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to one of the planet’s greatest ever rock bands.

Since the re-launch of this brand new production, Supreme Queen has mesmerised packed crowds across the UK.

Scott Maley’s incredible vocal and visual resemblance to Freddie Mercury, fronting this remarkable band of musicians, has seen Supreme Queen delight fans.

Closely following the ethos of the original band, they have always strived to create the original Queen live experience.

Venue spokesman Scott Bird said: “As musically brilliant as ever, the new presentation benefits from stunning production values and staging effects designed to transport the audience to one of the most incredible periods in music history.

“Simply, a stage show designed to provide the most memorable of evenings for Queen’s millions of fans worldwide.”

On Sunday, The Grand then welcomes Romesh Ranganathan, who is back with a brand new show The Cynic’s Mixtape.

Fresh from the Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh, Romesh is putting showbiz aside to deliver a carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

Telford’s Oakengates Theatre also has a busy two weeks ahead before it welcomes a festive panto. Tomorrow, the venue will welcome a Rock and Roll Christmas before Michael Portillo returns to the region for Life: A Game Of Two Halves, on Tuesday, November 23.

It took Michael Portillo little more than 10 years to get a seat in the Commons and then rise in power and esteem to a point where he was a favoured leader of his party and possible future PM.