Storytelling and music combine in theatre production

Theatr Clwyd in Mold will welcome back The Devil’s Violin with its new show The Beast In Me on November 25.

The trio combines story telling of tales gone by with music.

The Beast In Me is written and performed by Daniel Morden, and accompanied by the cello of Sarah Moody and violin of Oliver Wilson-Dickson. It has been supported by the Arts Council England Lottery Fund and the Arts Council of Wales.

It has been described as a charming, chilling and thrilling evening’s entertainment.

Tickets for the show are £12. Booking is available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

