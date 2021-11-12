The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on 2019

Telford

Santa Claus is coming to town nice and early with Telford & Wrekin Council hosting the Christmas light switch-on at Southwater, Telford, tomorrow (Saturday, November 13) from 11am to 6pm.

A host of activities will be available for all the family. Entertainment throughout the day includes Christmas children’s arts and crafts, Mrs Claus and her cookies, Got2sing choir, the Darby singers, music from Festive Strings as well as a steel band performance, interactive games and music, and a panto ticket give-away.

Visitors can also look out for the Giant Snow Globe for free photo opportunities, street performers who will be out and about from 2pm, and festive food and drink carts from 2pm including hot chestnuts, mulled wine, hot cider and baked potatoes. Made in Telford will also feature a pop-up market including stalls with food and drink as well as Christmas gifts, all open from 11am.

Telford Centre also has activities planned from 11am to 5pm including a walkabout Santa Claus, a new Santa’s mail room, face painting, and kids' bauble making.

Oswestry

Christmas fun will arrive in Oswestry on Thursday, (November 18), from 4pm. To celebrate the switching on of the town's Christmas lights, local schools and musical groups will perform on a large stage on the Bailey Head.

The fun will be followed on Friday, December 3, by Oswestry Christmas Live.

One of the largest and most spectacular evening events in the county, this celebration will feature huge amusement rides, Christmas stalls, late night shopping, Santa’s Grotto, a live music stage, fireworks and much, much more!

Market Drayton

Market Drayton will be decking the halls with its annual Festival of Lights event on Saturday, November 20 from 10am onwards. The lights themselves will be switched on at 5pm, but before this, visitors to the town centre can enjoy a variety of entertainment next to the library, including performances from the Salopian Brass Band, Longlands Choir, children's entertainer Mad Dom, and fire eating act Cheekmeister.

Crowds will also be entertained by singing under the Buttercross from various performers including Lilly Boughey, Grace Murray, A Choired Taste and Amdrams Little Voices. Santa himself will be arriving in Cheshire Street at 10.45am.

Newport

The festivities will arrive in Newport in earnest when the town holds its lights switch-on event on Friday, November 26.

Stage entertainment will take place at The Square from 5pm. A procession from The Guildhall will take place at 6pm, with the lights themselves being switched on at 6.15pm followed by carol singing at St Nicholas Church at 6.30pm.

Bridgnorth

Determined to make Christmas 2021 the best yet, the town of Bridgnorth will be holding its Christmas Lighting Up Night on Friday, November 19. With festivities taking place in High Street from 4pm – 8pm, the event is set to see local producers and local organisations with traditional stalls, mixed with a small children’s funfair, entertainment and a stage where local schools and groups will showcase their talent.

For further festive fun in the area, the Highley Christmas fair and lights switch-on event will take place on Saturday, November 27, and promises a great day for all featuring a range of stalls showcasing the very best of local businesses and homemade crafts.

Shrewsbury

Music and merriment will take Shrewsbury by storm with the county town's Christmas lights switch-on event taking place on Wednesday, November 24. Activities and entertainment will be kicking off around 4.30pm, with the lights themselves being switched on at 6.30pm, and Christmas truly making its arrival! Watch this page for more details.