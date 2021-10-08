A little Bourbon for a Sunday evening in Bishop's Castle

Claude Bourbon

Claude Bourbon has been described as providing a breathtaking acoustic fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar and he is all set to appear in Bishop's Castle on Sunday (October 17).

His tour takes him across the UK, Germany, Austria and Belgium before he heads across the Atlantic.

The Bishop's Castle gig will be at the town hall, in High Street, at 7.30, with a ticket price of £14.

Also set to tempt visitors will be a bar serving wine, local Three Tuns beer and soft drinks.