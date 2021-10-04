Local tour dates for folks band

The Trials of Cato

Welsh and English outfit The Trials of Cato returned to the UK in 2016 and performed up and down the country, leading to BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times".

Their debut album, Hide and Hair, gained attention in national publications, received repeated national airplay on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music, and many community radio shows before winning Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Following a year of wall-to-wall touring across the UK, Europe, and North America in 2019, the band’s march was halted by the global pandemic.

Now the band are back touring and have many tickets still available. They will be playing in Wrexham on October 9 at The Foundry, and have dates in Bristol, Manchester, Leicester and London before coming to Shrewsbury on November 20.

This time the multi-talented instrumentalist and singer Polly Bolton joins guitarist Tomos Williams, and mandolin and tenor banjo man Robin Jones, in their ranks.