Vote for your favourite James Bond as No Time To Die set to release

As the new 007 film No Time To Die prepares to hit cinema screens, we give you a chance to pick out your favourite Bond.

George Lazenby

The forgotten Bond, with only one film to his name. The Australian model's portrayal of 007 in the 1969 On Her Majesty's Secret Service has won new fans in recent years. He is somewhat wooden at times, but many like his vulnerable take on the character.

Roger Moore

The man with the raised eyebrow. Sir Roger Moore played his character for laughs and he got them. Moore's Bond, from 1973 to 1985, was played with his tongue firmly lodged in his cheek and for many he made the films more entertaining for it.

Daniel Craig

Some fans were outraged when a blonde actor was hired. But Casino Royale in 2006 answered the doubters and he has been hugely popular ever since, although not even he could make Quantum of Solace interesting. Craig's Bond is intelligent, cynical and vulnerable.

Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton has often been overlooked. He only did two films, but both are pretty good. The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill defined Bond in the late 1980s and he would have done more had there not been production delays.

Pierce Brosnan

The last 'original' Bond before the series was rebooted with Daniel Craig. Like Moore, he often played the character for laughs, with a Bond that is a mix of cheeky, dangerous and charming. He fronted four films from 1995 to 2002.

Sean Connery