Youngsters invited to help giant find his lost belongings

Bertie Binnian, 6 meets Boris the giant

Now visiting children are being urged to help him find his missing items as part of a Giants Trail which has been laid out among the woodland site.

The trail will be open until September 5 to enable children and parents to enjoy extra fun during the school summer holidays.

Already the trail is proving popular but because it is being held at the arboretum, which is open every day, it is easy for people to remain self-distanced.

The arboretum has more than 3,000 trees and shrubs, 15 pools and many footpaths to discover.

James Binnian, owner of the arboretum, said: "A giant's garden has been created and Boris, the big friendly giant, has lost some of his belongings.

"Families follow a trail which takes them across a field and into a beautiful and not often explored area of the arboretum which is called The Square.

"There they find giant butterflies, a giant bird's nest and even the giant's underpants."

Mr Binnian added: "The trail takes about 45 minutes to walk but visitors are free to explore the whole of the arboretum.

"Our Giant's Trail is proving extremely popular with families and this year we have extended it to take visitors on a journey to an area which is off the beaten track and not often explored.

"We like to use our trails to educate people on the many paths and walks that can be taken around the arboretum and there are more than five miles in total.

"We created our Giant two years ago, so we aptly called him Boris following Boris Johnson's appointment as Prime Minister, and each year we also add new features for people to discover."