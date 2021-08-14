From Shrewsbury to Hollywood: 90 year old Geoff's magic life story

Geoff Rushworth, 90, has written a book about his time as a magician and a martial arts expert

Geoff Rushworth was born in 1931 and has had a wealth of adventures in his long life, all of which have been told in his new autobiography 'From Shrewsbury to Hollywood' – proceeds of which are going to Alzheimer's research in memory of his late wife, Molly, who passed away last year from the condition.

The 90 year old has toured the world on cruise ships performing magic and even had a shot at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics after teaching himself judo.

Geoff's journey started in 1954, when he was the victim of a hit and run accident near RAF Shawbury – where he worked as a radar technician.

Geoff with his wife Molly Rushworth in 1975

Despite being left with very severe hearing difficulties, Geoff taught himself judo and became Shropshire's first black belt.

He also taught himself magic out of a book, and together with his wife, Molly, they performed all over the world on six world cruises, and also at the London Palladium.

Paul Rushworth, his son, said: "My dad and my mum travelled all over the world together doing magic. I was the one who told him to write the book – he would just write notes all the time on things and I said he should put it all together.

"The book is being sold to raise money for Alzheimer's research after my mum passed away from it in November last year. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.

"When the Alzheimer's took her it took not only her soul but her looks as well. So dad really wanted to raise money to help in some way."

Paul added: "He has worked with all sorts of big stars, and performed for people like Muhammad Ali, Tony Curtis and Priscilla Presley.

"Dad used to practice his magic tricks on the men at Shawbury when he worked there, that's how he really refined them, then his magic career took off."

Geoff Rushworth, 90, pictured here entertaining Muhammed Ali in 2005 in Kentucky

Geoff and his family were on holiday in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2005, visiting Muhammad Ali's museum when they happened to meet the man himself.

He was checking into the hotel and the family met the famous boxer completely by chance.

Geoff said: "We had photos taken with him and I did magic for him as well. He loves magic and used to perform it on Parkinson's show."

Geoff explained how he started doing cruise ships when he met a ventriloquist called Albert Saveen who offered him and Molly their first cruise show.

"Because it was a silent act set to music," Geoff said. "We could perform it to lots of different nationalities."

In 1964, Geoff was in the final selection for judo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but broke his ribs in the final in London where he was awarded silver medal so missed out on going to the Olympics.

Geoff with his wife Molly Rushworth

Paul added: "Dad was in the Olympic selections in the final where he unfortunately lost out and broke his ribs. He was awarded the silver medal but missed out on going to the Olympics, which were held in Tokyo that year.

"At the age of 20 he started to learn judo. He had to learn out of a book as there wasn't anyone teaching it then, and he actually eventually started the Shrewsbury Judo Club when he was also in the first edition of the Shropshire Star.

Geoff Rushworth pictured here in Tokyo, 1983 - he nearly made the Olympics in Judo

"I always have people coming up to me and saying my dad taught them judo or they know him from the judo community."

Geoff said he just decided to learn judo and taught himself out of a book.

He said: "I always admired the skill of judo and started in the back of the garden from a book called 'Teach Yourself Judo' and since then I have taught hundreds of students.

"We used to do a children's lesson on a Saturday morning for about eight years and did it all over the county.

"We produced 23 black belts over that period and even some British nationals.

"I was getting on 70 by the time I stopped and it was hard to give it up. Back then to achieve your black belt you had to do a line-up, where you have to defeat six opponents one after the other.

"It's not like that now. I achieved my fifth dan black belt which is really the highest you can get."

Paul added: "So I definitely wouldn't mess with him!"

After Geoff broke his ribs he said he was still upset he didn't reach the Olympics, which had been a dream of his.

But his career as a magician began to take off and Geoff and Molly reached new heights and completed six world tours – a real achievement as entertainers.

Geoff was even the president of the British Magical Society in 1992, and his son Paul took the mantle in 2015, meaning they are the only father and son duo to have the honour.

Paul's son Joe even learnt the family's magic skills and so the secrets were passed down through each generation.

Now the magic of Geoff's long life has been packed into his autobiography, which even has a foreword from close, personal friend Debbie McGee.