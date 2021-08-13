Testing or double vaccine needed for town park concerts

Olly Murs takes a selfie with Blessing after she made it through to the next round. Photo: Olly Murs/ITV

Promoters, Orchard Live said they are delighted the concerts can go ahead on September 3 and 5.

"So that all those attending can enjoy a fantastic weekend of music, food, and drink confidently all possible measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of not only those at the event but the wider public at large," a spokesperson said.

Ticket holders will have to present one of three items at the gates: A Covid pass certificate showing proof of double vaccination, with the 2nd dose received at least 14 days before the event; a negative Lateral Flow Test taken within 48 hours of attending, providing email/text confirmation as proof. This applies to anyone over the age of 12 and applies to each day; proof of immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival, including 10days self-isolation following the result.

"It is very important that you get tested in advance as we will have no testing facilities on site."