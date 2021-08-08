Summer quest get families to turn detective

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/08/2021..Pic at English heritage Property: Wroxeter Roman City on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, of Estate Manager: Kirsty Matthews. They have a new trail with a booklet that kids use to solve a puzzle and find clues, and its on all through the summer holiday..

English Heritage says that the remains of the city in Shropshire, which was known as Viriconium, is a really unusual site that families will enjoy exploring.

Kate Maughan-Brown from English Heritage, said that the summer quest was running until the end of the summer.

She said visitors to Viriconium can enjoy discovering urban living of 2,000 years ago.

"This was once the fourth largest city in Roman Britain," she said.

"People can wander the remains of the bathhouse and explore a reconstructed town house from a city - which was almost as large as Pompeii.

"They can discover the daily lives of the people who lived here with the audio tour . And they can also imagine the lives through their objects they have been found here and are now on display in the museum."

She said the summer quest was to get help from families.

"We need your help to uncover the history of Wroxeter – as our on-site reporter, can you explore the trail, find the missing stories and crack the secret code."