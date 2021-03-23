Chef Liam to star on Great British Menu

Liam Dillon, from the Boat Inn Liam Dillon, left, with his fellow competitors Shannon Johnson, Sabrina Gidda and Stuart Collins

Liam Dillon, who owns The Boat Inn at Lichfield, will be demonstrating his culinary prowess when he appears on the BBC2 series Great British Menu.

Liam, who has worked in some of the world's most famous restaurants, returned to his home city four years ago to take over The Boat.

Since then he has earned a place in the Michelin Guide, and The Boat is the only restaurant in Staffordshire to earn three AA rosettes.

Viewers will see Liam competing in the Central regional heats, competing against Wolverhampton-born Sabrina Gidda, Shannon Johnson, and Stuart Collins, who, keeps Docket No. 33 in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

Liam said appearing on the show was a dream come true.

“I grew up watching the programme, dreaming of being a chef so it's a bit surreal, but also an honour, that here I am, years later, a professional on the show," he said.

"I enjoyed every single second. It was exciting, stressful, and I was surrounded by some amazing fellow chefs.

"It was a privilege to be part of the programme.

"I am also extremely proud to be flying the flag for Staffordshire, and representing my home town of Lichfield."

The series sees the chefs produce their own menu, with the top two going from each episode going through to a judging panel on the Friday.

Previous contestants have included celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge, Antony Worrall Thompson and Glyn Purnell

Liam’s entry for the Great British Menu made reference to local pioneers such as Lichfield born Samuel Johnson, who wrote the early Dictionary of the English language.

Liam said the past year had been tough on the hospitality industry. He said the team at The Boat had taken the opportunity to make several changes to both the decor and the menu.

"We've also invested heavily in outdoor dining and I and the team can't wait to open the doors again and welcome people back," he added.

Before taking over The Boat, Liam had worked for Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley, Five Fields in Chelsea, and Story by Tom Sellers in Bermondsey, London. He also had stints at Quay in Sydney, Noma in Copenhagen and other experience at Eleven Maddison Park, New York.