Ludlow's Boxing Day hunt scrapped due to Covid rules

The Ludlow Hunt Boxing Day at Ludlow Castle in 2015

In previous years hundreds of onlookers gathered to see the horses, hounds and riders set off from the castle gates.

This year the organisers stated: "Due to the present times with Covid-19 we will not be going ahead with our meet as usual in the town."

The Albrighton and Woodlands Hunt which normally meets at Hagley Hall, Stourbridge, before making its way across the countryside to Penkridge and joined by Newport riders has also cancelled its annual event.

Animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports which has been campaigning against hunts, said it has written to Shropshire Council over concerns that council-owned land was being used by groups.