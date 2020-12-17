School's finally out as Telford’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner retires

Who Wants to be A Millionaire Winner Don Fear retires from teaching

After scooping the £1 million prize, the head of history and politics at Haberdasher’s Adams in Newport returned to the classroom rather than hanging up his name badge back after the ITV show was recorded.

He has been saying a fond farewell to pupils and staff at the school, in High Street, where he has taught since 2013, revealing that he has been showered with gifts.

And that among his final tasks will be him announcing the winners of a quiz.

Don's Millionaire moment

He said: "It's been lovely. This school has been an amazing place to work. I've been overwhelmed again. It's been a real privilege.

"I have just been given a wonderful present by my form. It's a greeting card with a picture of me with them on the front. They have all signed it.

"I've also been given some cake and chocolates. Everyone has been fantastic an I've enjoyed my last day.

Storming

"I've been doing some teaching, covering a Zoom lesson and some admin tasks. We're due to have a quiz and I'll be announcing the winners."

Don blew the nation away with a storming performance on the show during which he answered questions in a breathtaking 20 minutes and only used one of his four lifelines.

The 57-year-old is now looking ahead to going on road trips with his wife Deb when they get delivery of their new motor home.

Don and students when he returned to Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School as a milloinaire

To mark his big win, Newport Engravers, designed special a trophy listing his name as well as the deciding question and his million pound response – "Blackbeard, final answer".

His brother Davyth, previously won £500,000 on the popular ITV show, now presented by Jeremy Clarkson.

Clarkson described Don's performance as “like sitting next to the internet in a pink shirt”.

The AFC Telford fan is a regular at the pub quiz at the Red Lion in Wellington and prepared for the show by watching reruns of quiz programmes.