Christmas 2020: Top gifts for kids - tried and tested

If you're looking for inspiration for what to give the little ones this year, we've reviewed a whole range of wonderful presents - from clothing, to pirate ships, to dolls and teddies, playsets and more - so you know what to expect before buying.

See the top 2020 Christmas gifts for kids below.

Frugi Party Skater Dress - £30-32

Frugi Party Skater Dress

6 out of 5

Treat little princesses to this stunning party dress from Frugi this Christmas.

Ideal for special occasions, this beautiful pink and blue dress is made from 90 per cent organic cotton and five per cent elstane jersery, making it super soft, stretchy and comfortable - even for the most active of little ones.

It has a unique, brightly coloured print bearing unicorns with rainbow tails, stars, moons, castles, dragons and trees - all of which is finished off with a beautiful blue sash and detachable blue bow, attached with press studs.

It also has a full, round skirt - ideal for spinning and dancing at parties.

It is available from size 0-3 months to 9-10 years.

An absolutely gorgeous, one of a kind party dress for a special little lady.

VTech Toot-Toot Friends Kingdom Pirate Ship - £42.99

VTech Toot-TootFriends Kingdom Pirate Ship

6 out of 5

Ahoy mateys! This awesome interactive pirate ship toy from VTech is sure to thrill little ones this Christmas!

This magnificent toy ship comes with three characters - Captain Monty, Sailor Stanley and Monkey.

On the outside, the brightly-coloured boat - complete with a skull and crossbone flag - boasts a cannon which ‘fires’ cannonballs, a treasure chest, a spinning octopus, a moving helm, a retractable plank, and a working seesaw.

It also has three light up buttons along the side which play songs and teach colours, letters, numbers and more.

And when Captain Monty or Sailor Stan are placed onto the ‘MagicPoint’ location, they sing and say pirate phrases!

An absolutely fabulous toy for girls and boys alike, which teaches music, colours, fine motor skills and pretend play.

A superb toy me hearties!

CoComelon 10ins Bedtime JJ doll - £25

CoComelon 10ins Bedtime JJ doll

5 out of 5

From the YouTube sensation CoComelon, baby JJ is now available as a doll to bring the show to life.

Ready for bed in his blue and yellow onesie and clutching his teddy bear, JJ is soft in the body, making him ideal to snuggle up to at bedtime.

JJ, which measures 35cm in height, also comes with seven sounds - simply squeeze his tummy and listen to a number of phrases, including the YesYes Bedtime song.

Complete with rosy cheeks, a blond curl atop his head, a button nose, and detailed toy and clothing, this gorgeous little toy is ideal for little music lovers and YouTube fans. It is suitable for those aged 18 months and over.

Steiff Winnie The Pooh Music Box - £59.99

Steiff Winnie The Pooh Music Box

5 out of 5

This adorable little musical Winnie the Pooh plush is the perfect gift for little ones this Christmas.

Super soft and sweet, the bear from world-renowned toy manufacturer Steiff - which was founded in 1880 - boasts carefully embroidered eyes and nose, and a lovely music box in his tummy which gently plays the Winnie the Pooh theme tune. The music box is activated by a pull string with a handle, making it easier for the littlest of tots to activate.

Soft, loveable and cuddly - this gorgeous tribute to one of Disney’s most beloved characters is sure to thrill even the smallest of recipients this year. It even comes in with a free Steiff gift box - perfection.

Frugi Cuddly Knitted Cardigan - £32-33

Frugi Cuddly Knitted Cardigan

6 out of 5

This gorgeous cardigan from Frugi is perfect for boys and girls aged between 0-3 months and 4-5 years.

The farm-themed knitwear bears a highland cow, a sheep, and a tractor on the front, and a house, a sheep and a mountain on the back.

Complete with multicoloured, easy to fasten buttons, this cardigan is soft, thick and warm. It is made from organic cotton skit, with stretchy elastane in the rib hem and cuffs for a more comfortable fit.

A truly lovely gift for a little one this Christmas.

Kindi Kids Unicorn Ambulance Playset - £29.99

Kindi Kids Unicorn Ambulance Playset

5 out of 5

Inspire future doctors and nurses with this sweet little Kindi Kids Unicorn Ambulance Playset.

The ambulance boasts a unicorn horn, multicoloured stripes along the side, a cute smiley face at the front, ears, and even a seat for Kindi Kids characters on the top - and that’s before it’s even opened up. The unicorn even spins as the Kindi Kid rides to the rescue.

The ambulance itself measures 38cm by 28cm in size.

When opened, the ambulance turns into a hospital room, complete with a fold-out bed for a Kindi Kid doll (not included) and a ‘squeeze ‘n’ spin’ pressure pump which fits on to a doll’s arm. It also includes a rainbow heart monitor and a ‘flip ‘n’ play’ X-ray machine. The ambulance also comes with two Shopkins accessories - a ‘tip ‘n’ sip’ magic medicine cup, and a foot cast which fits any Kindi Kids doll.

A soft vinyl playmat (measuring 60cm by 60cm) is also included for the ambulance to zoom around on, plus a sticker sheet.

A superb, wonderfully thought-out little toy to spark imaginations.

Leapfrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart - RRP £39.99

Leapfrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart

5 out of 5

This super sweet treat is ideal to get little ones active and learning this Christmas.

This Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart from Leapfrog teaches youngsters colours, numbers, matching skills, listening skills, and patterns.

The cart itself can be wheeled around and plays music as it moves. It features a magic scooper, which recognises what the child is scooping, plus make believe cones, ice cream and whipped cream.

It also plays sounds and melodies, with a total of 200 phrases.

Six activity cards also come with the set, which feature different characters’ orders, plus a till where the cards are swiped, and a bell when the order is complete.

The cart also holds all the cards in a compartment at the back - making tidying and keeping the set together easier.

A gorgeous little gift to educate and spark imaginations.

Frugi Dorothy Hoody - £31-32

Frugi Dorothy Hoody

5 out of 5

Bright and beautiful, this rainbow hoody is ideal for active little ones eager to get out, whatever the weather.

This long-sleeved zip-up hoody is super soft and warm, made from organic cotton brushback fleece with a fuzzy peach finish.

The hood is lined too, giving the top extra warmth, while front pockets give little hands a warm space.

The top also boasts a snug, comfy ribbed hem, and cuffs with a stretchy elastane.

It is available for children aged 2-3 years to 9-10.

An absolutely superb hoody to keep little ones warm for all seasons.

CoComelon Yellow School Bus - £20

CoComelon Yellow School Bus

4 out of 5

CoComelon fans rejoice! JJ is now available as a little action figure, alongside his very own yellow school bus.

JJ can sit in the bus, alongside six other figurines (though these are not included) - and the vehicle plays Wheels on The Bus when a button at the front of the bus is pressed. It does not play the full song, however, which I found a little disappointing.

It does, however, have moving wheels, meaning little ones can have hours of fun zooming the bus around as they play.

A great gift for fans of the CoComelon YouTube series.

Kindi Kids Fun Time Friends Mystabella - RRP £24.99

Kindi Kids Fun Time Friends Mystabella

5 out of 5

Treat doll-loving youngsters to this super cute toddler doll this Christmas.

The Kindi Kids Mystabella is a 10-inch figurine, complete with blonde, purple and pink curls, huge sparkling purple eyes, and - because Mystabella loves to dress up as a unicorn - a unicorn headband and multicoloured unicorn dress. She also boasts a pair of purple shoes with multicoloured straps.

Mystabella also comes with Shopkin accessories - a cute little canvas easel and a sweet little paintbrush. When her paintbrush is dipped in water and painted onto the canvas, a picture appears, without any mess. The doll can hold the paintbrush too, adding to the magic.

Mystabella is recommended for those aged three and above and her shoes and clothes can be changed - though other changes are not included. Her head also wobbles and bobbles, adding to her charm.

A gorgeous little doll and the perfect gift to light imaginations.

Elmo Personalised Bean Bag - RRP £69.99

Elmo Personalised Bean Bag

5 out of 5

Sesame Street fans will be delighted with this large, brightly-coloured bean bag - which can be personalised to include a name of your choice.

With a white background and pink, yellow and orange floral patterns - plus, of course, the beloved little Elmo - this bean bag is comfortable and lightweight, making it a perfect addition to a bustling family home. The bag’s cover is wipe-clean and machine washable too - what more could you want?

Officially licenced by Sesame Street, the beanbag itself is made to order in England and measures 50cm by 50cm by 50cm in size.

Excellent quality and a lovely gift for little girls who love Elmo!

Curli Girls Doll Jolli, Julli and Skye Twin Pack - £22.99

Curli Girls Doll Jolli, Julli and Skye Twin Pack

5 out of 5

Let your little ones get creative with curl power with this sweet Curli Girls doll set.

With two dolls and a toy cat included, all three figures boast customizable locks - the cat has blue hair, while the dolls have purple and orange, and purple and pink hair.

The hair itself is the brand’s patented ‘Magicurl’ hair which becomes curly when stretched. When the hair is dipped in warm water, it becomes straight again - ready for the next style.

The set also includes hair accessories such as clips, beads and bands, and a ‘curling iron’ and ‘sponge flat iron’ to perfect the look.

Due to the small parts, these dolls are not suitable for children under three.

A lovely gift which guarantees hours of styling fun.

Rachel Riley Snowflake Brushed Cotton Pyjamas - £69

Rachel Riley Snowflake Brushed Cotton Pyjamas

5 out of 5

Get your little ones snuggled up this Chrismtastime with these lovely classic pyjamas from Rachel Riley.

The sleepwear from the award-winning children’s clothing brand are made from 100 per cent cotton with a soft brushed finish, making them warm and comfy.

Decorated with light and dark blue snowflakes on a light blue background, these pyjamas are ideal for boys and girls alike.

These traditional-style PJs boasts a lovely blue trim on the buffs and pocket, as well as a thick elastic band around the waist.

The buttons are large too, making dressing and undressing easier - ideal for those with energetic little ones.

These are available in sizes six months to two years.

Though they may seem a little pricey as first glance, these pyjamas are beautiful, soft and comfortable, and come wrapped beautifully - ideal for a Christmas treat.

Marks & Spencer Santa’s Sack of Christmas Treats - £30

Marks & Spencer Santa’s Sack of Christmas Treats

5 out of 5

Delight little ones with this fun and indulgent Christmas treat.

Packaged in a gorgeous pull-string cotton sack, bearing the words ‘North Pole Reindeer Air Mail’, this set is sure to light youngsters’ imaginations, as well as entertain and fill chocolate and biscuit-loving tummies.

The bag itself is customisable too, with the words ‘special delivery for’ printed across the front, with a space for a name to be written.

The set from Marks & Spencer includes two packs of cookies and cream biscuits in a small bag in the shape of a bear in a Santa suit playing a ukulele; a bag of chocolate sprouts; a 65g bag of solid chocolate coins; an 85g reindeer chocolate button; a Christmas biscuits baking kit; two milk chocolate bubbly santa bars; a pack of Christmas jokes; and a pen.

A superb array of gifts sure to delight.

Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Pizza Counter Play Set - £39.99

Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Pizza Counter Play Set

5 out of 5

Mama mia! Get budding chefs cooking with this lovely little pizza set from Melissa and Doug this Christmas.

This superb little 34-piece set includes a wooden pizza counter, a pizza oven, a pizza paddle, a rolling cutter, delivery box, prep instructions, a menu, and play money.

It also comes with a cheese shaker, felt sauce and cheese, a wooden crust, toppings, and more.

Little ones can create pizzas using the felt sauce and cheese on the wooden crust, before choosing from the wooden toppings (pepperoni, olives, mushrooms and peppers), before ‘baking’ it in the oven.

The pieces stick together with self-stick tabs and can be sliced using the cutter.

A superb little set for sparking imaginations and encouraging creativity. It also teaches counting and fine motor skills.

A excellent gift.

Robo Kombat Balloon Puncher - £39.99

Robo Kombat Balloon Puncher

5 out of 5

Battle it out with this brilliantly fun Robo Kombat Balloon Puncher this Christmas.

Simply blow up a balloon for each opponent, attach to each robot, and use the controllers to burst your opposition's balloon.

The set includes two controllers, two robots, and 24 balloons.

Suitable for those aged five and over, the robots come with punching sound effects and LED illuminating eyes. The game is also easy to set up and simple to work.

It even has an AI mode, so one person can play by themselves.

A hilarious, excellently fun gift to entertain the whole family this Christmas.

LiTTLEDUG Workstation - £19.99

LiTTLEDUG Workstation

5 out of 5

Keep little hands busy with this superb mini workstation from BiGDUG.

The 64-piece set, recommended for children aged three and over, includes 'tools' such as a hammer, wrench and saw, nuts, bolts, a screwdriver and more. It also comes with a pegboard panel for storing tools, storage bins and a vice.

Simple to build up and take apart, this toy will have little fixers busy for hours with imaginative play as they work their fine motor skills.

An excellent toy for little ones and a snap at just £19.99.

Snapsies Series 1 - £7.99

Snapsies Series 1

4 out of 5

These quirky colourful little toys are sure to delight youngsters this Christmas.

Perfect for stocking fillers for kids over the age of 5, Snapsies come in a small ball-shaped capsule containing an array of different parts - from tails, to hair, to faces, stickers, top halves, bottom halves, accessories and more - all of which can be snapped on and off and are interchangeable between Snapsies characters.

Depending on which Snapsie you get (there are 18 to collect), depends on which animal you get (from llamas, to goats, dragons and dolphins) - and the top half of one animal can be snapped onto another, meaning youngsters can even create their own species!

Outfits include mermaid tails, sports gear, jewellery, and more.