AJ waltzes his way out of the castle

AJ in the I'm a Celebrity Castle

The dancer, whose parents live near Whitchurch, left the ITV show with Olympian Sir Mo Farrah, after taking part in two trials during the evening.

He had known that his 93-year-old Nanna, Angela Gratton, was poorly and has asked his family not to tell him if anything happened to her while he was in the castle. His grandfather had also asked that he was not told if she passed away as she had been so proud of his television career.

Mrs Gratton had been living with dementia and the 26-year old AJ and his younger brother Curtis had said in the past how Covid regulations had made it difficult for most family members see her.

It was an emotional show for AJ who, thanks to winning a trial, was read a letter from his girlfriend, who has also sent him some chocolate in a package.

AJ joined Mo in their final trial before they were both voted out by the viewers.

For the memory test they had to sit on thrones that where when spun round at speed while that had to memorise the position of shields on a wall.

While they spun various critters and creepy crawlies fell from the sky onto the pair.

As they both emerged from the castle AJ and Mo both said they were thrilled for those who were left and said they had made friends for life inside.

"You dont expect to form such strong bonds in such a short space of time. I honestly was one of the best times of my life," he said.

He said the experience had been far better than he had imagines and he said meeting someone light Mo had been one of the highlights.

Ant and Dec praised AJ for being the workhorse of the castle, from volunteering to clean the toilet to washing pots and pans.