Jess is the latest star at The Racecourse

Jess Glynne performs in Wolverhampton

The Grammy award winner will be performing at the Racecourse Ground in June next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday (27).

The stadium is the home of Wrexham Football Club which was recently bought by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It already has a reputation for big concerts with the Stereophonics Olly Murs and Lionel Ritchie taking to the stage in recent years.

Jess has recorded a Christmas track a cover of Donny Hathaway’s ‘This Christmas’ with the Dap-Kings, recorded exclusively for Amazon Music.

Her number one single, I Cry When I Laugh has been in the charts for 138 weeks .