New date arranged for Crufts 2021

Maisie the wire-haired Dachshund winner of Best in Show 2020 at the Birmingham National with her owner Kim McCalmont (centre right) and presenter Peter Purvis (centre left) at the Exhibition Centre (NEC) during the Crufts Dog Show

The NEC Birmingham will again play host to Crufts, with the event set to celebrate its 130th anniversary in 2021.

The Kennel Club has announced that Crufts 2021 will take place on the new dates of July 15 to July 18, replacing the original dates of March 11 to March 14.

The decision to change dates was made after the second coronavirus lockdown was announced and it was seen by the Kennel Club as unviable to run an event such as Crufts in March.

Show manager Vanessa McAlpine said she was delighted that the show may be able to take place next year.

She said: "We will continue to review the situation over the coming months and will adapt our plans as appropriate.

"However, we are very excited to be able to plan for ‘Crufts in the summer’ to celebrate our wonderful dogs."