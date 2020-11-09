I’m a Celeb star AJ tests positive

Undated Handout Photo of AJ Pritchard who partnered with British Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. See PA Feature WELLBEING AJ Pritchard. Picture credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature. WELLBEING AJ Pritchard. Undated Handout Photo of AJ Pritchard who has partnered with Social learning platform, FutureLearn, to inspire the nation to expand their knowledge: www.futurelearn.com. See PA Feature WELLBEING AJ Pritchard. Picture credit should read: PTUK/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature. WELLBEING AJ Pritchard.

According to new reports, the former Strictly star, 26, had a routine test along with the other contestants ahead of the new series, which is due to start next Sunday.

AJ made his name through Strictly Come Dancing. His brother Curtis danced in the Irish equivalent, but his real break came when he joined Love Island.

Both have grown up being performers. Their parents live in and own a dance studio near Whitchurch and it was only natural that they would follow in their footsteps.

The professional dancer, who is said to be isolating near Gwrych Castle in north Wales with girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen, is believed to be ‘shocked’ as he has been ‘feeling fine’ and following the precautions set out.

A source told a national newspaper: “Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ had a routine Covid test, which came back positive. He will have another one before going in.

"The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible. There is little room for error.

"If several stars are struck down, particularly one of the older ones, then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy and be very problematic.”

It is unclear whether the ballroom star will participate on the series following his diagnosis.

An ITV representative and a spokesperson for AJ were contacted yesterday for further comment.