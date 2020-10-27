Iolo Williams to present TV show from Mid Wales beauty spot

Pictured: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke Iolo Williams

His broadcasting from the Centre for Alternative Technology, Machynlleth, follows Sunday’s BBC Countryfile, filmed on the Lake Vyrnwy estate.

The wildlife expert, who lives near Newtown, said: “I’m so excited to be returning to CAT in the beautiful Unesco Dyfi Biosphere to present this year’s Autumnwatch.

"There is such an abundance of wildlife in Mid Wales and it’s great to see it flourishing at a site that was once an industrial slate quarry.

"Welsh wildlife we’re hoping to see include pine martens, hawfinches, Greenland white-fronted geese, hen harriers, woodcock and many more waders and waterfowl.

“But even where wildlife is thriving, we know that the effects of climate change are already having an effect on biodiversity in the UK.

"We need to take action now, as a nation, or some of our wildlife could be lost forever.”

Autumnwatch 2020 will be broadcast live from across the UK. As well as Mid Wales, Chris Packham will be close to his home in the New Forest, Michaela Strachan will be Tentsmuir Forest in Fife and Gillian Burke will be at RSPB Old Moor in South Yorkshire.

The Centre for Alternative Technology is a world-leading environmental education centre providing skills and knowledge to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.