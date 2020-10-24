'You're a wizard Harry!' Orbit Cinema showing magical series to bring punters back in

Wellington's Orbit Cinema manager Damian Breeze promotes its Harry Potter Thursdays

Some movie-goers have even been arriving at Wellington's Orbit Cinema dressed up as characters made famous by author JK Rowling in the series to tuck into the eight movie adaptations starring Daniel Radcliffe as the young hero.

The venue, which also boasts a café, has been running Harry Potter Thursdays – which has developed a following leading up to half-term.

Next week will feature the last in the series, Deathly Hallows - Part 2, at 2pm and 7pm.

Orbit Cinema manager Damian Breeze said: "The Harry Potter films have done really well. We've been showing one a week since last month on Thursdays.

"We have two showings and quite a few regulars have come in to watch the matinees and obviously more customers have attended in the evenings.

"We have had quite a few new audience members as a result.

"A lot of Harry Potter fans have come in dressed up as characters. We have been taking pictures and giving them a copy."

'Helps to bring in revenue'

Due to social distancing measures only about half of the cinema's 70 seats are available.

"We've been given an helping hand with grants, but we still have our café open during the day which helps to bring in revenue.

"We're finding that people are coming back.

"We're following the Government's social distancing guidelines," Mr Breeze added.