Shropshire Zoo appeals for name ideas for baby lemur

Head Keeper Alison Bridgwater, feeds a baby born mid July – there has been an online feature to suggest a name for him

Will Dorrell, Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom's head keeper and partner, said: "We've launched a competition to find a name for our baby lemur who is now out and about exploring our Lemur Forest."

The competition is part of the activities the family-run zoo has organised to celebrate the sixth World Lemur Festival running this month.

The awareness spotlight is on the plight of the Madagascan lemur, one of the world's most adorable and popular animals. Native to the island country lying off the south-eastern coast of Africa, the world's oldest primate is threatened with extinction. Around 98 per cent are at risk of disappearance and a staggering 33 per cent are categorised as critically endangered, the highest threat level.

In collaboration with the Lemur Conservation Network, Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom is supporting an awareness drive by launching its first-ever Leap for Lemurs event. The week-long event starts on Saturday, October 24. The final day of the Hoo Farm event coincides with World Lemur Day itself, Friday, October 30.

As part of the global World Lemur Festival, the family-run zoo will be hosting daily educational talks and introducing visitors to the 11 resident lemurs during their Leap for Lemurs event. Visitors can wander through the Lemur Forest, home to nine ring-tailed and two black and white ruffed lemurs, join the educational talks and enter a competition to win an animal experience by naming the zoo’s newest lemur arrival.

For those who prefer to get up close and personal, an animal experience can be booked online ahead of the day.

Will added: "We're committed to help organisations that protect, educate and safeguard animals from extinction. Lemurs are one of the world's most endangered group of mammals and we support the mission to raise awareness and save lemurs from extinction."