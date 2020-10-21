Market Drayton farm's spooky fun this half-term

Mike Grabarz and Anthony Lewis with their spooky companions, looking forward to this half-term's Halloween fun

Fordhall Organic Farm near Market Drayton is inviting young adventurers to hunt out the perfect pumpkin ready for Halloween, and then embark on a search for Pippa the pipistrelle bat in a playful trail around the farm.

Youngsters are also invited to let off steam in a leaf mosh pit, check out the farm’s giant straw bale animals and grab themselves a Fordhall goody bag crammed with treats and activities to take home.

Fordhall Farm Community Land Initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “Our half-term activities here at Fordhall are ideal for families wanting to spend some quality time together, enjoying the great outdoors and celebrating the season.

“We’ll have lots of pumpkins out in our field to hunt for, and the fun can continue at home as you carve it into a lantern. If you really want to get into the Halloween spirit you can come in fancy dress, and don’t forget to take a selfie for our competition!”

She said that all profits will go to the Appeal for Change, a new fundraising initiative to raise money to support wildlife and community projects at the farm.

The half-term activities at the farm are running from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, October 31, 10am to 3.30pm, and tickets cost £6.50 per person. Accompanying adults and non-participating infants go free but still need a ticket.

Tickets and time-slots must be booked beforehand to ensure the event is Covid-secure. The maximum group size is six.

To book, visit fordhall-farm-105596.square.site/.